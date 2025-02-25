Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday that Russia perceives a genuine American interest in ending the Ukrainian crisis.

Speaking at a news briefing in Moscow, Peskov commented on a shift in the US stance on the Ukrainian conflict, describing it as "a much more balanced" now.

"We see that the US is adopting a much more balanced position, genuinely contributing to efforts aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine. We certainly welcome this. Such a balanced stance reflects a real desire to support a settlement," he emphasized.

US President Donald Trump has advanced negotiations with Russia to end the three-year-long Ukraine conflict.

On Monday, he said he is also in "serious" discussions with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for "major Economic Development transactions."

It marks a stark contrast to the administration of Joe Biden, which led a western effort to isolate Russia through sanctions and aided Ukraine.

Peskov said the EU has yet to adjust its position on Russia, and that recent US-EU contacts might steer Europe toward a more balanced approach.

A first step toward restoring trust between Russia and the US has been taken, as leaders of both countries have demonstrated political will to revive dialogue, he added.

The next priority is resolving the Ukrainian crisis, after which discussions may turn to potential trade, economic, and investment cooperation, including in the rare metals sector, Peskov said.

"The Americans need rare earth metals. We have ample resources. We also have strategic development plans. There is significant potential for cooperation in this field," he said.

Regarding the upcoming Russia-US meeting announced by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday, Peskov confirmed it would take place at the expert level, with further details to be provided by the Foreign Ministry.

According to him, experts will discuss measures to normalize bilateral relations and the operation of diplomatic missions.

Commenting on Serbia's support for the anti-Russian resolution at the UN General Assembly, which Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic later claimed to be a "mistake," Peskov remarked: "Indeed, technical errors occur."

On Russian-Syrian relations, the spokesman said Moscow remains in contact with Syrian authorities and that work is ongoing.