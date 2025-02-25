TÜRKIYE’S PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN, JORDANS CROWN PRINCE DISCUSS REGIONAL, GLOBAL ISSUES

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Jordanian Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Tuesday discussed regional and global issues, as well as bilateral relations.

Erdoğan received al Hussein bin Abdullah II at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara, said Türkiye's Communications Directorate on X.

The Turkish president said that the plan to relocate the people of Gaza to neighboring countries in "unacceptable" to Ankara, emphasizing the urgency of taking immediate action to initiate the construction efforts in the Palestinian enclave, according to the directorate.

Stating that Türkiye and Jordan have "deep-rooted ties," Erdoğan underlined the importance of increasing cooperation and coordination between the two nations to advance bilateral relations.

The two recognized the essential role of enhancing bilateral relations between Ankara and Amman, alongside their solidarity in support of Palestine, the directorate said.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was also present at the meeting, which took place at the presidential complex, a Turkish Presidency statement said.

Türkiye and Jordan are in close contact to end the months-long Israeli war in the Gaza Strip.

Recently, Turkish officials, including Erdoğan, said a plan to relocate Palestinians to Egypt, Jordan, or any other third country is "unacceptable."