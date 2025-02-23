Hamas accuses Israel of violating Gaza ceasefire deal after delaying Palestinian prisoner release

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas condemned on Sunday Israel's delay in releasing Palestinian prisoners as a "violation" of a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement.

Israel was scheduled to let go 620 prisoners on Saturday in return for six captives freed by Hamas, but Tel Aviv delayed the releases citing what it called "humiliating hostage handovers."

"The Israeli claim is false and flimsy aimed at evading the obligations of the agreement," Hamas leader Ezzat al-Rishq said in a statement.

"The handover ceremonies don't include any insult to the prisoners, but reflect the humane treatment of them," he added.

Israel said that it will delay the releases until the next handover of captives is guaranteed and conducted without what it called "degrading" ceremonies.

"The true humiliation lies in the treatment of Palestinian prisoners during their release, which often involves torture, beating, and deliberate humiliation up until the last moment," Rishq said.

"Palestinian prisoners are released while handcuffed and blindfolded, with their families threatened not to hold any welcoming celebrations for their return."

The Hamas leader accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of "deliberately sabotaging" the Gaza agreement, calling it "a clear violation of its terms and demonstrating Israel's lack of credibility in meeting its commitments."

Rishq urged mediators and the international community to take responsibility and apply pressure on Israel to honor the agreement and release the prisoners without further delay.

The ceasefire deal took effect last month, halting Israel's genocidal war, which has killed more than 48,300 victims, mostly women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Israeli Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.







