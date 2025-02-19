Israel destroyed 50 homes, 280 shops in Tulkarem refugee camp: Palestinian official

The Israeli army has completely destroyed some 50 homes and 280 shops in the Tulkarem refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank as part of its ongoing military operation in the occupied northern West Bank, a Palestinian official said.

Speaking to Anadolu on Tuesday, Tulkarem Deputy Governor Faisal Salama said the Israeli army is "working to reshape the features and geography of the Tulkarem camp through extensive demolition of Palestinian properties."

He added that what's happening in Tulkarem camp is "a systematic occupation plan, through which new roads are opened on the ruins of the buildings."

Salama described the Israeli military operation in Tulkarem as "a massacre and an illegal plan carried out amid Arab and international silence."

"We are living in tragic conditions and a real catastrophe that has targeted women, children, the elderly, and everything," the Palestinian official said, adding that only 50 families are still in the camp amid a lack of water and electricity.

On Tuesday, the Israeli army destroyed 16 homes in the Tulkarem refugee camp, the largest demolition operation in the occupied West Bank since last month.

The army has been conducting military operations in the northern West Bank since Jan. 21, killing more than 55 Palestinians and displacing thousands, according to Palestinian officials.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank, where at least 917 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 7,000 others injured in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers since the start of the Gaza war on Oct. 7, 2023, according to the Health Ministry.



















