Erdoğan: We stand tall without bending or wavering alongside the oppressed

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday said that Ankara is reshaping global diplomacy and asserting its influence in line with its historical legacy.

"Türkiye continues to break molds in foreign policy, challenge conventions, and write a brand-new success story in harmony with its historical legacy," Erdoğan said during his address at the AK Party Group Meeting in Ankara.

He also reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to stand by oppressed communities around the world.

"Today, as well, we stand tall without bending or wavering, alongside the oppressed and victims, whether in Gaza or elsewhere," he declared.