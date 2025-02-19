Elon Musk calls for elections in Ukraine

American billionaire Elon Musk, who is a senior advisor to US President Donald Trump, has called for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to hold elections to "represent the will of the Ukrainian people."

"Zelensky cannot claim to represent the will of the people of Ukraine unless he restores freedom of the press and stops canceling elections!" Musk wrote X.

His response came to a post by the official Rapid Response account of the Trump 47 White House, which said the US holds a presidential election every four years, even during wartime.

"We held an election during the Civil War. We held an election during World War II. Before President Zelenskyy decides to lecture the American President again, he should hold an election too," it said.

Trump slammed Zelenskyy earlier as a "Dictator without Elections."

"Zelenskyy better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left. In the meantime, we are successfully negotiating an end to the War with Russia, something all admit only 'TRUMP,' and the Trump Administration, can do," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The US president also claimed that Zelenskyy refused to have elections, and is "very low" in Ukrainian polls.







