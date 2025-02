Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that he was counting on unity and courage from his compatriots and pragmatism from the United States.

"We are standing strong on our own two feet. I am counting on Ukrainian unity, our courage...on the unity of Europe and the pragmatism of America," Zelensky said in his nightly video address.

He said it was important that the current visit to Ukraine by the U.S. envoy for Russia and Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, be "constructive".