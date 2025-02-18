UN chief 'strongly’ condemns Israeli police raids on its schools in occupied East Jerusalem

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday "strongly" condemned Israeli police's raid on schools run by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in occupied East Jerusalem.

"The secretary general condemns the breach of inviability of United Nations premises in occupied East Jerusalem, including the UNRWA training center and the attempt to forcibly enter three UNRWA schools and seek their closure," said spokesperson Stephane Dujarric during a news conference

According to witnesses, police stormed the UNRWA-run Jerusalem Elementary School in Silwan town and interrogated its management members on Tuesday.

The raids also targeted another school in the Wadi al-Joz neighborhood and a vocational training center in the Qalandia refugee camp in occupied East Jerusalem.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini in a statement said that tear gas and sound bombs were fired during the raids as at least 350 students and 30 staff were present at the facilities.

"The use of tear gas and sound bombs in educational environments while students are learning is both unnecessary and unacceptable," said Dujarric, adding that the incident "is a clear violation of Israel's obligation under international law, including obligations concerning the privileges and immunities of the UN and its personnel."

He stressed that "the inviability of United Nations premises must be respected at all times."

"The internal law of Israel does not alter international legal obligations, nor can it provide any justification for their breach," Dujarric said.

Asked about possible actions by the UN against Israel regarding the raids, Dujarric said, "It's an unfolding situation."

"Our colleagues in Jerusalem will meet with Israeli authorities tomorrow to obviously protest vigorously what has happened," he said, adding that "what is clear is that under international law, Israel, as the occupying power, has the responsibility to take over education and health services if it's not allowing UNRWA to do so."