Hamas to release 6 living Israeli hostages on Saturday under Gaza deal

Palestinian resistance group Hamas said Tuesday that it will release six living Israeli captives and the bodies of four hostages this week under a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap deal with Israel.

"It has been agreed to release the remaining six living Israeli captives on Saturday under the first phase" of the Gaza deal, Hamas leader in Gaza Khalil Al-Hayya said in a recorded speech.

He named Hisham al-Sayed and Avera Mengistu among the six hostages set for release on Saturday.

The Hamas leader said his group will also hand over the bodies of four Israeli captives on Thursday, including members of the Bibas family.

"The (Israeli) enemy will release Palestinian prisoners in return under the agreement," he added.









