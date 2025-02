Israeli forces to remain in five 'strategic points' in Lebanon after Tuesday deadline: military

Israeli forces will remain at five "strategic points" inside Lebanon beyond Tuesday, when the deadline for troop withdrawal from the neighbouring country expires, the military said.

"Based on the current situation, we will leave small amounts of troops deployed temporarily in five strategic points along the border in Lebanon so we can continue to defend our residents and to make sure there's no immediate threat," military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani told journalists on Monday.