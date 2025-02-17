Israel forces Palestinian prisoners to wear Star of David t-shirts

The Israeli Prison Service dressed prisoners in T-shirts with the Star of David and the words "We will not forget and we will not forgive" and took photos of them. When the Palestinian prisoners arrived in Gaza, they set the forced clothing on fire.

The Israeli Prison Service (IPS) today distributed photos of Palestinian prisoners released as part of the sixth phase of the prisoner exchange agreement, wearing T-shirts with the "We will not forget and we will not forgive" slogan and the Star of David symbol.

A source regarding the matter expressed their criticism to Kan News and said that the political echelon had not been informed about the decision.

According to the source, dressing Palestinian prisoners in T-shirts is problematic because Israel is trying to take advantage of Hamas's handling of the prisoners' release.

When the photos were distributed, IPS stated that the decision was made by Prisons Commissioner Rabbi Kobi Yaakobi, adding, "The commissioner instructed to change the set of clothes for the release of terrorists."

This was not the first incident of torture.

Two weeks ago, during the fourth phase of the prisoner exchange, prisoners were given bracelets with the IPS logo and the Israeli flag, along with the Arabic and Hebrew inscriptions "The people of infinity will not forget, I will track and capture my enemies."

Among the Palestinians released today as part of the agreement was Ahmed Barguti, a close assistant to Marwan Barguti. Barguti, sentenced to life imprisonment 13 times, was arrested in 2002 with Marwan in Ramallah. He served as the operational commander of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, the military wing of Fatah.

Hamas: We condemn Israel writing racist slogans on the backs of our prisoners In a written statement, Hamas expressed that the release of three Israeli prisoners by Palestinian resistance forces placed Israel under the responsibility of complying with the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement, implementing humanitarian protocols, and starting negotiations without delay for the second phase of the agreement.

The statement also said:

"We condemn the occupiers writing racist slogans on the backs of our heroic prisoners, the cruelty and violence they have subjected them to, and their blatant violations of humanitarian law and international norms. In contrast, the resistance remains steadfast in its commitment to moral values in its treatment of enemy prisoners."

It was emphasized that the unity of the Palestinian people, which has thwarted previous occupation plans, will also be sufficient to thwart all plans for displacement.

The liberation of Palestinian prisoners from captivity is seen as a new step on the long journey towards Jerusalem.

The statement reiterated that the issue of the liberation of prisoners will continue to be one of the top priorities for the Palestinian people and resistance.

Palestinians burn clothes given to prisoners upon their release Released Gazan prisoners, whose health condition had worsened, were brought to the European Hospital in Khan Yunis by buses from the International Red Cross. The Palestinians burned the clothes given to the prisoners upon their release, which had the words "We will not forget; We will not forgive" written on them.