Israeli army strikes Palestinian vehicle in Jenin amid offensive in northern West Bank

The Israeli army on Thursday morning struck a Palestinian vehicle in Jenin city amid the ongoing major offensive in the northern occupied West Bank.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that an Israeli drone struck a car in the eastern neighborhood of Jenin, but no injuries were reported as no people were inside.

The Israeli army continues its devastating offensive in the areas of Jenin and Tulkarem, the northern West Bank, that started on Jan. 21, and has so far left over 30 people killed, displaced thousands of people, and also caused wide-scale destruction.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army also raided other areas in the West Bank, including in Nablus city to arrest Palestinians, according to witnesses.

On Tuesday, the Doctors Without Borders aid group said the Israeli onslaught in Jenin and Tulkarem has displaced over 38,000 Palestinians.

The escalation in the West Bank follows a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal in Gaza on Jan. 19 after more than 15 months of Israeli bombardment which has killed over 48,200 Palestinians and devastated the enclave.

Since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023, Israeli forces and settlers have killed at least 910 Palestinians across the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In July 2024, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land illegal and demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.





