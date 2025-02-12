Jordan proposed plan to Trump to rebuild Gaza without displacing Palestinians: Minister

Jordan's King Abdullah II proposed a plan Tuesday to US President Donald Trump to rebuild Gaza without forcing Gazans to leave their land, according to Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.

In an interview with CNN, Safadi emphasized that the proposal aligns with Jordan's position against the displacement of Palestinians.

"His Majesty had a very good discussion with the president," he said. "President Trump presented his ideas. I believe he's driven by, as you said, humanitarian concern for Gaza. He believes that Gaza cannot rebuild without Gazans leaving their land."

"His Majesty was very clear that we have a plan through which we'll be able to rebuild Gaza without Gazans leaving. And this is a very key position for Jordan," he said.

Safadi also highlighted that Trump understands Jordan's "key role" in regional stability and "listened attentively" to the proposal.

Safadi said King Abdullah underscored during his meeting with Trump that Jordan's interest is to "solve the Palestinian issue in Palestine without Palestinians having to leave."

Safadi reiterated that Amman remains committed to a just and lasting peace, adding: "The peace that we believe will be just and lasting is one that will be based on the two-state solution."

The discussion came as Trump continues to insist that the US will "take over" the besieged Gaza Strip, despite widespread international condemnation.

While hosting King Abdullah at the White House, Trump said he will "take" the Gaza Strip under US authority and redevelop it with hotels, office buildings and other infrastructure.

When pressed on his previous threats to withhold US aid if Jordan and Egypt refused to accept the roughly 2 million Palestinians in Gaza he plans to displace, Trump shifted his stance, emphasizing Washington's "good relationship" with Amman, saying "I don't have to threaten with money."

Despite Trump's push for Jordan and Egypt to resettle displaced Palestinians, King Abdullah firmly rejected any forced displacement of Gaza's population. He announced, however, that Jordan would take in 2,000 critically ill children from Gaza for treatment.





