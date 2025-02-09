Syrian president meets with Greek foreign minister in Damascus

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa met in Damascus on Sunday with a high-level Greek delegation led by Foreign Minister Georgios Gerapetritis.

The presidency did not provide any details about the content of the meeting, which was also attended by Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani.

The Greek Foreign Ministry also reported the meeting without giving any details.

The meeting came as part of a series of visits by Arab, regional, and international officials to meet with the new Syrian administration and learn about its vision for Syria's future.

Bashar al-Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, 2024, ending the regime of the Baath Party, which had been in power since 1963.

The next day, Sharaa, the leader of the new Syrian administration, who was appointed on Jan. 29 as president, tasked Mohammed Al-Bashir with forming a government to oversee Syria's transitional period.