HUNDREDS OF PALESTINIANS DISPLACED IN ISRAELI ASSAULT ON AL-FARAA REFUGEE CAMP IN WEST BANK

A Palestinian official confirmed Saturday that 400 Palestinians have been displaced from the Al-Fara'a refugee camp in southern Tubas in the northern West Bank, on the seventh day of an Israeli assault on the camp.

Tubas and Northern Jordan Valley Gov. Ahmed Al-As'ad told Anadolu that "About 400 Palestinians from Al-Fara'a camp have been displaced so far amid the ongoing Israeli military operation."

"The occupation forces have designated what they call a safe passage, set up a military checkpoint at the camp's entrance, and are calling citizens in groups," he said. "Each group consists of five people, and they are subjected to searches, their IDs are checked, and some are arrested. Today, they even opened fire and injured one displaced person."

The official further stated that "citizens are gathering in the passageway in the hundreds since the morning, waiting for their IDs to be checked.'

He noted that "there are circumstances forcing residents to leave, including home demolitions, invasions, gunfire and causing terror among the residents."

Al-As'ad also mentioned that "water has been cut off for the seventh consecutive day for the camp's estimated 8,000 residents."

Regarding the fate of those who are displaced, Al-As'ad confirmed that "schools in Tubas city have been opened and apartments have been rented for the displaced, while some are seeking refuge with relatives outside the camp."

He noted that the Israeli army "continues its assault on Al-Fara'a camp, causing significant damage to infrastructure and the water and electricity networks."

According to the UN agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA), the registered population of the Al-Fara'a camp is about 11,000, originally from 30 villages in the northeastern part of Jaffa, from which their inhabitants were displaced with the establishment of Israel in 1948.

The Israeli military offensive, which began Jan. 21 in the northern occupied West Bank, targeted Jenin, its refugee camp and surrounding towns, killing 25 Palestinians, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Alongside the operation in the Jenin camp, the army has raided several neighboring towns, including Qabatiya and Burqin.

The escalation follows a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal in the Gaza Strip on Jan. 19, after more than 15 months of Israel bombardment, which has killed nearly 48,200 Palestinians and devastated the enclave.

Since the war began Oct. 7, 2023, Israeli forces and settlers have killed at least 905 Palestinians across the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.



