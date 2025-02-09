Egypt’s top diplomat flies to US amid opposition to Trump’s Gaza proposal

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty flew Sunday to Washington for talks with US officials on developments in the Middle East region.

A Foreign Ministry statement said Abdelatty will meet with senior officials in the new US administrations and Congress members to strengthen bilateral relations and strategic partnership between Egypt and the US.

The discussions will also take up the latest developments in the Middle East region, the statement said.

The visit comes amid Egypt's rejection of US President Donald Trump's proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring countries.

On Feb. 4, Trump said Washington would "take over" Gaza and resettle Palestinians elsewhere under an extraordinary redevelopment plan that he claimed could turn the enclave into "the Riviera of the Middle East."

His proposal was met with wide condemnations from the Palestinians, Arab countries, and many other nations across the world, including Canada, France, Germany, and the UK.