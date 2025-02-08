Irish super-featherweight boxer John Cooney dies after brain injury

Irish super-featherweight boxer John Cooney has died of a brain injury a week after being stopped in his first Celtic title defence against Welshman Nathan Howells, his promoter said on Saturday.

"It is with complete devastation that we have to announce that after a week of battling for his life, John Cooney has sadly passed away," Mark Dunlop of MHD Promotions said on social media.

The 28-year-old had been in hospital in Belfast after surgery.

He had left the ring on a stretcher after last Saturday's fight at the city's Ulster Hall was stopped in the ninth round.

"Such a tragedy to lose this fine young boxer," said former featherweight world champion Barry McGuigan.







