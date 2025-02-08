2 children killed in wall collapse in Gaza City after Israeli strike

Two Palestinian girls were killed in the collapse of a concrete wall of a house struck by Israeli warplanes in Gaza City, local authorities said on Saturday.

Another child was injured in the collapse that took place as the children were playing near the house, Salama Marouf, who heads Gaza's government media office, added on his X account.

"To stop the martyrs' death toll, it is crucial to expedite the entry of heavy machinery and equipment, provide fuel, and allow specialized technical teams to access the rubble and debris to assess partially destroyed homes," Marouf said.

According to local authorities, over 500,000 houses have been damaged by Israel's genocidal war on Gaza since Oct. 7, 203.

The onslaught, which has killed nearly 47,600 people and injured over 111,000 others, came to a halt under a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold on Jan. 19.

Palestinians have accused Israel of delaying the entry of shelter supplies and fuel into Gaza in violation of the ceasefire deal.

Under the first six-week phase of the agreement, some 600 aid trucks are scheduled to be allowed into Gaza daily to help ease severe humanitarian conditions in the enclave since the Israeli war.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.







