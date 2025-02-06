Israeli army warns displaced Lebanese not to return to south

The Israeli army renewed its warning on Thursday for displaced civilians against returning to their towns in southern Lebanon.

Military spokesman Avichay Adraee said on his X account that army forces are still deployed in southern Lebanon after the deadline for their withdrawal was extended.

"For your safety, you are prohibited from returning to your homes in the affected areas until further notice," he added. "Anyone who moves south risks exposing themselves to danger."

A fragile ceasefire has been in place since Nov. 27, ending a period of mutual shelling between Israel and Hezbollah that began on Oct. 8, 2023 and escalated into a full-scale conflict on Sept. 23 last year.

Since the ceasefire took effect, Israel has committed over 670 violations, killing and injuring dozens in Lebanon, including women and children.

Israel was supposed to complete its withdrawal from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26 under the ceasefire deal, but it refused and the deadline was extended to Feb. 18.