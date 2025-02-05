OUR PEOPLE IN GAZA WILL NOT ALLOW TRUMPS RELOCATION PLANS TO PASS: HAMAS

 Contact Us
Our people in Gaza will not allow Trump's relocation plans to pass: Hamas

MIDDLE EAST
Published February 05,2025
Palestinian Hamas group on Wednesday said that the Palestinian people will not allow US President Donald Trump's plans to expel Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to go forward.

Rejecting Trump's remarks that Gaza residents "have no choice but to leave," Hamas senior leader Sami Abu Zuhri said such statements are "a recipe for creating chaos and tension in the region."

"Our people in the Gaza Strip will not allow these plans to pass," Abu Zuhri also said, adding that "what is required is to end the (Israeli) occupation and aggression against our people, not to expel them from their land."