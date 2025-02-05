Lebanese child dies of injuries after Israeli drone strike

A Lebanese child died Wednesday of his injures sustained from an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon last week, local media said.

The state news agency NNA said Wajih Zuhay, 7, sustained critical head injuries on Jan. 29 in a drone strike in the southern town of Majdal Selm and breathed his last on Wednesday.

Several homes were also burned by Israeli forces in the town of Rab Thalathin in southern Lebanon, NNA said, adding that several home demolitions were also reported in Yaron town.

A fragile ceasefire has been in place since Nov. 27, ending a period of mutual shelling between Israel and Hezbollah that began on Oct. 8, 2023 and escalated into a full-scale conflict on Sept. 23 last year.

Since the ceasefire took effect, Israel has committed over 830 violations, killing and injuring dozens in Lebanon, including women and children.

Israel was supposed to complete its withdrawal from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26 under the ceasefire deal, but it refused and the deadline was extended to Feb. 18.