Palestinian government forms committee to run post-war Gaza

The Palestinian government formed a "working committee" on Tuesday to oversee the Gaza Strip following Israel's genocidal war.

"The Palestinian government, led by President Mahmoud Abbas, has decided to form a working committee to manage the affairs of the Gaza Strip," Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa told a Cabinet meeting.

"The government…is working to accelerate the delivery of humanitarian aid, open roads, remove rubble, and provide suitable gatherings to shelter those whose homes were destroyed, in preparation for comprehensive reconstruction," he added.

The first six-week phase of a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel took hold in Gaza on Jan. 19, halting Israel's war that killed more than 47,500 people and left the enclave in ruins.







