Dozens of Palestinian families forcibly displaced amid Israeli assault in West Bank city

Dozens of families were forcibly displaced from Tubas city in the northern West Bank amid an Israeli offensive in the area, the city's governor said on Tuesday.

Ahmed al-Asad said the Israeli army sent military reinforcements to the city, isolated several neighborhoods in Tammun town and tightened up a siege on the Far'a refugee camp.

"The Israeli army is working to destroy the infrastructure, homes, property and farmlands in Tammun and Al-Far'a," he told Anadolu.

He said electricity and water networks were disrupted in the two sites due to the ongoing Israeli assault, describing the current situation as "extremely difficult."

"The army prevents the entry of food and medicine to the besieged people and refuses to open a humanitarian corridor," the governor said.

"The Israeli army also forced families to evacuate 60 homes in the Far'a and Tammun camps, and turned the buildings into military barracks," he added.

The Palestinian governor appealed to humanitarian organizations to urgently intervene to provide medical assistance to the people in the area.

On Jan. 21, the Israeli army launched an assault on Jenin city and its refugee camp that was later expanded to the city of Tulkarem, where dozens of Palestinians homes were detonated, causing displacement to thousands of people.

On Sunday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called for an emergency session of the UN Security Council to stop Israel's attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank.

The Israeli escalation in the occupied territory came after a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal took hold in Gaza on Jan. 19 following 15 months of Israel's genocidal war that killed over 47,500 Palestinians and reduced the enclave to rubble.

Since the beginning of Israel's war on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, at least 905 Palestinians have been killed across the occupied West Bank in attacks by Israeli forces and settlers, according to the Health Ministry.