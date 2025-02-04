7 Israeli soldiers injured in armed attack in northern occupied West Bank

At least seven Israeli soldiers were wounded early Tuesday in an armed attack on an Israeli army checkpoint in the northern occupied West Bank, according to Israeli media.

The Israeli Ynet news portal said the attack took place at an Israeli army checkpoint near the Palestinian village of Tayasir in the Tubas Governorate.

Israel's ambulance service Magen David Adom said that two of the injured soldiers are listed in critical condition, while the five others are moderately and lightly injured.

Ynet news added that the Palestinian attacker was "neutralized" by the Israeli forces, but did not provide further information.



