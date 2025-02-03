 Contact Us
News Middle East Qatari, Greek foreign ministers discuss developments in Gaza, Syria

Qatari, Greek foreign ministers discuss developments in Gaza, Syria

Qatari PM Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani met with Greek FM George Gerapetritis in Doha to discuss developments in Gaza and Syria. They also explored bilateral relations and other mutual interests, according to Qatar News Agency.

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published February 03,2025
Subscribe
QATARI, GREEK FOREIGN MINISTERS DISCUSS DEVELOPMENTS IN GAZA, SYRIA

Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani held talks Sunday with Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis on developments in Gaza and Syria.

The meeting took place in the Qatari capital Doha as part of a visit by Gerapetritis to the Arab country, according to Qatar News Agency (QNA).

The agency said that Al Thani and Gerapetritis also discussed relations between their countries and ways to support and strengthen them.

The two sides also discussed several other issues of mutual interest, according to the agency