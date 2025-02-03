Qatar, UK discuss situation in Gaza as ceasefire takes hold

A Palestinian walks through the rubble of houses and buildings destroyed during the Israeli offensive, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2025. (REUTERS)

Qatar and the UK held discussions on Monday regarding developments in the Gaza Strip, where a ceasefire agreement has been in effect since Jan. 19.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari met in Doha with Mark Bryson-Richardson, the UK foreign secretary's representative for humanitarian affairs in the occupied Palestinian territories, and discussed bilateral relations between the two sides, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Ansari, who is also an adviser to the prime minister, exchanged views with Bryson-Richardson regarding the latest regional developments, especially the situation in Gaza, in addition to issues of mutual concern.

The Gaza ceasefire agreement halted Israel's genocidal war that killed over 47,500 people and left the enclave in ruins.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.