Turkish aid destined for Gaza arrives in Jordan

Türkiye's National Defense Ministry on Thursday said that 24 tons of food, destined for Gaza, has been delivered to Jordan.

The announcement came Thursday evening as an A400M plane sent by the Turkish Air Force landed in Amman Civil Airport, Jordan.

The Israeli onslaught on Gaza has left more than 11,000 people missing, with widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis that has claimed the lives of many elderly people and children in one of the worst global humanitarian disasters ever.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.