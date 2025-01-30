Israel claims to have intercepted Hezbollah drone in Lebanon

The Israeli army claimed Thursday to have intercepted a surveillance drone for the Hezbollah group, marking the first incident since a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon in November.

A military statement said the drone was launched from inside Lebanese territory toward Israel, without giving any further details.

No sirens were activated amid the incident, the army said.

There was no comment from Hezbollah on the Israeli claim.

According to the Israeli Channel 13, the incident was the first since a ceasefire took effect on Nov. 27, ending a period of mutual shelling between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah that began on Oct. 8, 2023, and escalated into a full-scale conflict Sept. 23 last year.

Data from the Lebanese Health Ministry indicates that since Israel's onslaught against Lebanon began in 2023, at least 4,080 people have been killed, including women, children, and health workers, while 16,753 injured.



