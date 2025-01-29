Destruction at Gaza’s Shifa Hospital exceeds 95%: Health official

Destruction at the Al-Shifa Medical Complex, the largest medical facility in the Gaza Strip, has exceeded 95% due to the Israeli genocide, a Palestinian health official said Tuesday.

Munir al-Bursh, director general of the Ministry of Health in Gaza, told Anadolu that the Israeli army "destroyed over 95% of the buildings and equipment at Al-Shifa Medical Complex during the months of the genocide."

An Anadolu cameraman captured the massive destruction at the medical complex, with its buildings still bearing signs of fires.

Despite the destruction, the complex continues to provide partial services to residents in the 5% of its buildings that have been rehabilitated, said Al-Bursh.

He said the ministry "repaired the old, dilapidated outpatient clinic building, which was abandoned before the war, and turned it into a reception and emergency department."

Al-Bursh noted that the ministry equipped the building with around 30 beds for patient care and rehabilitated the rear section of the destroyed dialysis unit to partially resume operations.

He highlighted "significant challenges facing medical teams in Gaza City amid the destruction of the health system and shortages of medicines and medical supplies."

He pointed out that the shortage in the list of medicines has exceeded 60%, while the shortage in medical supplies has reached around 80%.

Regarding the shortage, he said: "Since the start of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, quantities of medicines and medical supplies have entered through the Erez (Beit Hanoun) and Zikim crossings (in the north), but they are far from sufficient."

"The need for medicines and supplies is enormous, and what arrives is a very small percentage of what is required.

"With the return of displaced Palestinians from the southern and central areas…the demand for medicines and medical supplies has increased," he said.

"The challenge is immense, and we urgently need a swift supply of medicines, infrastructure repairs, hospital rebuilding and equipment replacement."

In 2020, the hospital provided treatment services to 460,000 citizens and emergency services to about 250,000 and carried out 25,000 surgeries, 69 dialysis sessions and 13,000 childbirths.

During the months of the genocide, the Israeli army repeatedly stormed Al-Shifa Hospital, destroying and burning its buildings.

The first six-week phase of a ceasefire agreement took effect on Jan. 19, suspending Israel's genocidal war that has killed more than 47,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The Israeli onslaught has left more than 11,000 people missing, with widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.