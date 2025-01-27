Qatar mediates agreement between Hamas, Israel for return of displaced Gazan residents beginning Monday

Qatar said that Israel will allow displaced Palestinians to return from southern Gaza to its northern regions starting Monday morning.

"Starting tomorrow morning, Monday, Israeli authorities will allow displaced residents in Gaza to return from the southern areas to the northern regions of the (Gaza) Strip," Majid Al-Ansari, the spokesman for the Qatari Foreign Ministry, said in a statement Sunday.

"As part of ongoing efforts led by mediators, an agreement has been reached between the two parties under which Hamas will hand over the (Israeli) hostage Arbel Yehud and two other hostages by next Friday. Additionally, Hamas will release three more hostages on Saturday," added Al-Ansari.

He noted that Israel will submit a list of 400 Palestinians arrested since Oct. 7, 2023 every Sunday during the first phase.



