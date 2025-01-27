ISRAELS FAR-RIGHT FINANCE MINISTER WITHDRAWS THREAT TO QUIT COALITION OVER CEASEFIRE DEAL

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has withdrawn a threat to quit the government if Israel does not return to fighting in Gaza, several Israeli news sites reported on Monday.

Earlier this month, Smotrich opposed a ceasefire deal that aims to secure the release of nearly 100 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza in exchange for Palestinians held in Israeli jails, arguing it endangered Israeli security and stopped Israel from achieving its war goals.

Hardline National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and two other ministers from his nationalist-religious party resigned from Netanyahu's cabinet over the deal.

Smotrich stopped short of resigning but said if Israel agreed to a full end to the war before achieving its aims in Gaza - which include the complete destruction of Hamas - he and his party, Religious Zionism, would also leave the coalition.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked Smotrich to stay in the coalition to keep the right-wing government intact and the finance minister agreed, Israel's Yediot reported on Monday.

Under the multi-phase ceasefire deal, 33 Israeli hostages held in Gaza will be released before negotiations begin to agree the release of the remaining 65 and the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

Israel is due to release nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees as part of the ceasefire deal.

Some of the families believe the second stage will not be implemented and that their relatives risk being abandoned. They have staged a series of protests against the current deal.









