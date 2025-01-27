Hamas: Eight hostages to be released from Gaza are dead

Published January 27,2025
Subscribe
The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has said that eight of 33 hostages to be released in the first phase of a ceasefire agreement with Israel are dead.
Twenty-five of them are still alive, a member of the Palestinian movement told dpa.
An Israeli government spokesman said that a list provided by Hamas with these figures was consistent with Israeli intelligence.
The six-week ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which brought a halt to the fighting after over 15 months of war, envisages the gradual release of hostages in return for the release of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.