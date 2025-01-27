News Middle East Hamas: Eight hostages to be released from Gaza are dead

Hamas: Eight hostages to be released from Gaza are dead

Hamas, the Palestinian resistance group, has announced the deaths of eight out of the 33 hostages scheduled for release in the initial phase of the ceasefire agreement with Israel.

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has said that eight of 33 hostages to be released in the first phase of a ceasefire agreement with Israel are dead.



Twenty-five of them are still alive, a member of the Palestinian movement told dpa.



An Israeli government spokesman said that a list provided by Hamas with these figures was consistent with Israeli intelligence.



The six-week ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which brought a halt to the fighting after over 15 months of war, envisages the gradual release of hostages in return for the release of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.









