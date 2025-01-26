 Contact Us
The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) President İbrahim Kalın on Sunday met with the new leader of Syria's administration, Ahmed Al-Sharaa, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Asaad Al-Shaibani, in the capital, Damascus.

Published January 26,2025
SYRIA’S NEW ADMINISTRATION LEADER RECEIVES TURKISH DELEGATION HEADED BY INTELLIGENCE CHIEF

The leader of Syria's new administration, Ahmed Al-Sharaa, met on Sunday with a Turkish delegation headed by İbrahim Kalın, head of the MIT, the country's national intelligence organization.

The meeting was also attended by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani and General Intelligence chief Anas Khattab, the state news agency SANA reported.

Bashar Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending his family's decades-long rule.

Since then, many countries worldwide, including Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, have launched relief and aid campaigns for the Syrian people.