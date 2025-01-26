Deadline set under Lebanon-Israel ceasefire agreement unmet: UN

The UN said Sunday that the deadline set under the Nov. 27 ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel has not been honored.

The Israeli army remained in the Lebanese territory after a 60-day deadline for its withdrawal from southern Lebanon passed on Sunday.

As a result, at least three people were killed and 44 others injured by Israeli army fire as Lebanese residents were trying to return to their areas in southern Lebanon.

"The timelines envisaged in the November Understanding have not been met," reads a joint statement by UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert and UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander Lt. Gen. Aroldo Lazaro.

"As seen tragically this morning, conditions are not yet in place for the safe return of citizens to their villages along the Blue Line," the statement said.

"Displaced communities, already facing a long road to recovery and reconstruction, are therefore once again being called on to exercise caution. Also, violations of United Nations Security Council resolution 1701 (2006) continue to be recorded daily."

The UN said that compliance by both Israel and Lebanon to their obligations and the full implementation of UN Resolution 1701 "constitute the only way to bring closure to the recent, dark chapter of conflict and open a new one, heralding security, stability and prosperity on both sides of the Blue Line."

"The United Nations continues to engage all actors towards this end and remains ready to support any action consistent with resolution 1701 and the efforts of the Implementation Mechanism to achieve the objectives of the November Understanding."

A fragile ceasefire has been in place between Israel and Lebanon since Nov. 27, ending a period of mutual shelling between Israel and Hezbollah that began on Oct. 8, 2023, and escalated into full-scale conflict on Sept. 23, 2024.

Under the ceasefire terms, Israel is required to withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line-a de facto border-in phases, while the Lebanese army is to deploy in southern Lebanon within 60 days.

Data from the Lebanese Health Ministry indicates that since Israel's onslaught against Lebanon began Oct. 8, 2023, at least 4,068 people have been killed, including women, children and health workers, while 16,670 have been injured.



























