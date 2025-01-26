5 Palestinians injured in central Gaza as Israeli forces open fire in violation of ceasefire

Five Palestinians, including a child, were injured on Sunday when Israeli forces opened fire on a group of displaced persons gathered in central Gaza, according to medical sources and eyewitnesses.

The incident took place on Al-Rashid Street, near the Taba Al-Nawari area west of the Nuseirat refugee camp, as the displaced Palestinians were waiting to be allowed to return to Gaza City and northern Gaza in line with a ceasefire agreement.

A medical source at Al-Awda Hospital in the Nuseirat Refugee Camp confirmed the arrival of the five injured individuals, including the child.

Witnesses reported that hundreds of displaced Palestinians had spent the night in the open enduring cold temperatures while awaiting permission to return home.

According to the witnesses, Israeli military vehicles positioned along the Netzarim corridor — an area separating northern and southern Gaza— opened fire on the group of displaced persons who were waiting for the Israeli army to withdraw and allow them to return to the north under the ceasefire agreement.

Israeli authorities have refused to allow the return of Palestinian residents to northern Gaza until Arbel Yehud is released. Hamas confirmed that the hostage would be released during the next swap.

The first six-week phase of the agreement took effect Jan. 19, suspending Israel's genocidal war that has killed more than 47,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and injured more than 111,000 since Oct. 7, 2023.

On the first day of the ceasefire, Israel released 90 Palestinian detainees in return for three Israeli captives set free by Hamas.

On Saturday, Hamas released four Israeli female soldiers to the International Committee of the Red Cross which handed them over to Israeli authorities. In exchange, 200 Palestinian prisoners were freed, including 30 serving life sentences and 20 with long sentences.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

