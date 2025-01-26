5 injured by Israeli gunfire in southern Lebanon despite expiry of deadline for Israeli army withdrawal

Five residents of Kfarkila in southern Lebanon were injured Sunday by Israeli army gunfire as they attempted to return to their villages, according to Lebanon's official news agency.

The incident occurred despite the expiration of the deadline for the Israeli army's withdrawal from southern Lebanon. Israel, however, said earlier that the withdrawal could take longer than the 60-day timeline.

By Friday, the Israeli army had violated nearly 660 times the ceasefire which came into effect in late November.

Lebanon and Israel reached a ceasefire deal Nov. 27 to end more than 14 months of fighting between the Israeli army and the Lebanese resistance group, Hezbollah.

Data from the Lebanese Health Ministry indicates that since Israel's onslaught against Lebanon began Oct. 8, 2023, at least 4,068 people have been killed, including women, children and health workers, while 16,670 have been injured.







