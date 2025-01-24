UN rights office 'deeply concerned' by use of unlawful lethal force in Jenin

The UN human rights office on Friday said it is "deeply concerned" by the use of unlawful lethal force in Jenin, occupied West Bank.

"The deadly Israeli operations in recent days raise serious concerns about unnecessary or disproportionate use of force, including methods and means developed for war fighting, in violation of international human rights law, norms and standards applicable to law enforcement operations," spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan told a UN briefing in Geneva.

As first stage of the Gaza ceasefire agreement is unfolding, the Israeli military is carrying out out a destructive operation in Jenin.

These operations include multiple airstrikes and apparently random shooting at unarmed residents attempting to flee or find safety, Al-Kheetan said, reminding Israel of its responsibilities as the occupying power.

"As UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has stressed, Israel must adopt and enforce rules of engagement that are fully in line with applicable human rights norms and standards," he said.

According to the UN rights office, at least 12 Palestinians have been killed and 40 injured by Israeli security forces since Tuesday, most of them said to be unarmed.

- ISRAEL 'NOT ONLY VIOLATING' INT'L LAWS, BUT RISKS 'ENCOURAGING RECURRENCE OF KILLINGS'

"By persistently failing, over the years, to hold accountable members of its security forces responsible for unlawful killings, Israel is not only violating its obligations under international law, but risks encouraging the recurrence of such killings," the spokesperson stressed.

The clashes in Jenin have displaced over 3,000 families and disrupted essential services such as electricity and water for weeks, he said.

The official drew attention to the fact that following the Gaza ceasefire, settlers have attacked Palestinian villages, injuring several and setting homes and vehicles on fire, shuting down entrances to major Palestinian cities such as Hebron.

"We are also concerned by repeated comments from some Israeli officials about plans to expand settlements further still, in a fresh breach of international law," the spokesperson said. "We recall again that the transfer by Israel of its own civilian population into territories it occupies also amounts to a war crime."

"The high commissioner calls on Israeli authorities to cease all settlement expansion and instead evacuate all settlements, as soon as possible, as required by international law," he added.

He urged for an immediate end to the violence in the West Bank.

- WHAT HAPPENS IN WEST BANK 'MAY HAVE IMPACT' ON GAZA CEASEFİRE

Responding Anadolu on concerns of Israel wanting to turn West Bank into rubble like Gaza, the spokesperson warned the attacks would also effect the ceasefire process in the blockaded enclave.

"Indeed, it is very concerning that what's happening today in the West Bank may have an impact on the ceasefire in Gaza," he said.

It is "imperative" that the Jan. 19 ceasefire in Gaza holds, he said, but also "imperative" for Israel to cease all settlement activities and not to transfer its own population to territories it occupied.

"The presence of settlements in Palestinian if Occupied Palestinian Territory is unlawful and it should end, and we are calling on Israel to evacuate all settlements," he added.

Asked by Anadolu about the timing of the new US administration lifting sanctions on the illegal settlers, and if it could embolden settlement-related activities, the spokesperson said: "In fact, any decision that is made by any third state, (should) put leverage towards a solution to the settlement problem, and more globally, to the occupation problem."

"The (International Court of Justice) ICJ was very clear that the settlements should end, their presence should end, and the Israeli presence in occupied Palestinian territory could end as rapidly as possible," he said.









