Kuwaiti foreign minister meets Lebanese president in Beirut

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya met Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Friday at the presidential palace in Baabda, east of Beirut, as part of an official visit.

Yahya and his delegation held talks with Aoun-who took office earlier this month-immediately upon their arrival in Beirut.

Yahya's one-day visit includes meetings with several Lebanese officials to discuss the latest developments in the region, which includes an ongoing ceasefire between Israel and Lebanese group Hezbollah, since late November, and an Israeli ceasefire with Palestinian group Hamas, which began Sunday.

Upon arrival at the airport, Yahya was welcomed by Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib as well as Yassin Al-Majed, charge d'affaires of the Kuwaiti Embassy.

In a related development, Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi arrived in Beirut early Friday for an official visit, during which he is set to meet with Lebanese officials.

The visit underscores ongoing diplomatic engagement between Kuwait and Lebanon, focusing on regional issues and cooperation.