The U.N. Palestinian relief agency UNRWA must "cease its operations in Jerusalem, and evacuate all premises in which it operates in the city" by Jan. 30, Israel's U.N. envoy told U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a letter on Friday.

A law banning UNRWA's operation on Israeli land and contact with Israeli authorities takes effect on Jan. 30. Israel annexed East Jerusalem in a move not recognized abroad.