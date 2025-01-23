Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar send more aid planes to Syria

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar on Thursday sent more relief and aid planes to Syria as part of their efforts to help the Syrian people following the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in early December.

According to the Syrian state news agency SANA, a Saudi cargo aid aircraft arrived at the Damascus airport, carrying 30 tons of relief food and shelter materials.

Kuwait also dispatched a plane loaded with 40 tons of food and winter supplies, the state news agency KUNA reported.

One more aid plane arrived at Damascus airport from Qatar, marking the eighth Qatari aid aircraft to land in the Syrian capital and the 12th as part of its relief campaign for post-Assad Syria.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending his family's decades-long rule.

Since then, many countries worldwide, including Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, launched relief and aid campaigns for the Syrian people.















