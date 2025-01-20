552 aid trucks enter Gaza as part of ceasefire deal

In a written statement from Gaza's Ministry of Interior, it was announced, "Since Sunday morning, 552 aid trucks have entered the Gaza Strip's borders, with 242 reaching the northern part of Gaza."

The trucks carried fuel, medical supplies, essential food items, vegetables, and fruits.

The statement noted ongoing efforts to deliver more humanitarian aid to meet Gaza's needs.

During the ceasefire's first phase, 600 aid trucks are expected to enter Gaza daily. Seven days after the agreement's implementation, the Rafah Border Crossing is scheduled to open.

CEASEFIRE AND PRISONER EXCHANGE AGREEMENT BETWEEN ISRAEL AND HAMAS

On January 15, Qatar announced a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

The agreement, effective today at 12:15 PM local time, involves three phases. During the first 42 days, 33 Israeli prisoners will be released.

The deal includes comprehensive humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza and the return of displaced Palestinians to their regions.

Details of the second and third phases will be disclosed upon the first phase's completion.