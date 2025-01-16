Syria, Türkiye have made 'new history': Foreign minister of new Syrian administration

Syria and Türkiye have made "a new history," said Asaad Al-Shaibani, the foreign minister of the new Syrian administration on Wednesday.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Ankara, Shaibani thanked Türkiye and its people for standing by his country since the start of the "revolution in Syria."

Shaibani noted that this is a history based on brotherhood, emphasizing that this brotherhood was established to ensure stability and security in the region.

He said that the new administration aims to heal the wounds of the Syrian people and highlighted the importance of Syria's territorial integrity.

"Our territorial unity is very important. We want all our lands, under the central government, to be under one roof."

He added that relations between Türkiye and Syria will gain momentum in various areas toward "new horizons" in the near future.

Shaibani thanked Fidan for the warm welcome and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for the reception, emphasizing that they would continue to support relations with Türkiye.

"The Syrian people have proven that they are against dictatorship," he added.

He noted that they had come together to rebuild Syria and emphasized that they would work with all their strength to make Syria a country that is integrated with the region and the world, and to restore its strategic role.

Shaibani pointed out that the Baath regime was not in the interest of the Syrian people, adding that they are working to establish a new country "based on institutions, not individuals," and one that "considers the benefit of all the people."



- CALL FOR INTERNATIONAL SUPPORT, COOPERATION FOR SYRIA

Shaibani said that the Syrian people need unity and are striving to heal their wounds, adding: "We want everyone to regain their freedom."

He highlighted the importance of improving educational institutions and promising the Syrian people a dignified life.

"Syria today truly needs support for redevelopment. We are expecting help from the international community, especially from brotherly and friendly countries."

Emphasizing Syria's readiness for international cooperation in its development, Shaibani said: "Whether it is Arab countries or the international community, we must be united and support Syria in this way."

He added that they would embrace the Syrian people, restore the sovereignty of institutions and organizations, and work for peace and justice.

They will do this with all their strength, alongside their "brothers" in Türkiye, he added.



- 'SYRIA SHOULD NEVER POSE THREAT TO NEIGHBORING COUNTRY'

When asked about the initiatives the new Syrian administration would take regarding the PKK/YPG terror group's threat, Shaibani said: "We commit to ensuring that Syria does not pose a threat to any country, especially our neighboring country."

"We are working for the region to come back under the control of the central government and for the Arab identity to be restored," he added.

"We want the central Damascus government to have sovereignty over the entire country."

In response to a question about the National Dialogue Conference, Shaibani emphasized the importance of the conference in "determining the future of all the Syrian people."

"We want a dialogue that all sectors of Syria can accept in harmony."

"It is expected that 1,200 representatives from the Syrian people will participate in this conference. Political, economic, and social areas will all be discussed," he added.

The new administration in Syria is expected to hold the National Dialogue Conference this month to discuss the country's future with all segments of society.

Bashar Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party's regime, which had been in power since 1963.





