Israeli Cabinet, government to hold meetings early Thursday to approve Gaza cease-fire agreement

The Israeli Security Cabinet and the government will meet early Thursday to approve an agreement with Hamas on a hostage swap and a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli broadcasting authority reported Wednesday.

Cabinet ministers have been invited to a meeting at 11 a.m. (0900GMT), according to Army Radio.

It added that after the meeting, the full government is scheduled to convene to approve the agreement.

The Maariv newspaper quoted an unnamed "senior minister" who said: "There is a large majority in favor of the agreement within the Cabinet and the government."





















