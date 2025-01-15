18 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on homes in Gaza Strip

At least 18 Palestinians were killed late Tuesday in Israeli airstrikes on two homes in the Gaza Strip as the Israeli genocidal war continues despite efforts to reach a cease-fire.

Quoting local sources, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that 13 people were killed and several others injured in an Israeli airstrike on a home belonging to the "Shahin" family in the southern area of Deir al-Balah city in the central Gaza Strip.

Another strike on a home belonging to the "Sha'ath" family in the Naser area of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip left one woman and four children dead.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, Israel's military campaign in Gaza has reportedly claimed over 46,600 lives, most of them women and children, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice.



