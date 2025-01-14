US CENTCOM commander arrives in Israel amid progress in Gaza cease-fire

The head of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), Gen. Michael Kurilla, arrived in Israel on Monday to hold urgent meetings with Israeli officials following reports on serious progress in the Gaza cease-fire talks between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas group.

The Israeli public broadcaster KAN said Kurilla arrived on Monday afternoon in Israel, but did not provide further details on his schedule or meetings with Israeli officials.

His visit to Israel comes as reports suggest that Palestinians and Israelis are nearing a cease-fire and prisoner-hostage swap deal to end Israel's ongoing genocidal war on Gaza.

The Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed more than 46,500 victims, most of them women and children, since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

Before his arrival in Tel Aviv, the top US general visited Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Lebanon to discuss regional developments and security, according to separate statements by CENTCOM.

It added that Kurilla met separately with the army chiefs of Egypt and Saudi Arabia to discuss issues of mutual interest and the security challenges in the region.

In Lebanon, Kurilla met with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and discussed with him "enhancing the capabilities and operational readiness" of the Lebanese army, according to CENTCOM.

They also "discussed progress made with the implementation and monitoring mechanism of" the Israel-Lebanon cease-fire agreement that came into effect on Nov. 27.

Under the cease-fire terms, Israel is required to withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line — a de facto border — in phases, while the Lebanese army is to deploy in southern Lebanon within 60 days.

Data from the Lebanese Health Ministry indicates that since Israel's onslaught against Lebanon began on Oct. 8, 2023, at least 4,068 people have been killed, including women, children, and health workers, while 16,668 others have been injured.