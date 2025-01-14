Jordan dispatches 120-truck aid convoy to Gaza

Jordan unveiled on Tuesday its largest aid convoy to the Gaza Strip, consisting of 120 trucks.

A royal court statement said King Abdullah II "checked on the preparation of the largest aid convoy to Gaza to date" during his visit to the warehouses of the Hashemite Charity Organization.

The convoy comprises 120 trucks loaded with food, relief, and medical supplies, making it the 140th convoy sent to Gaza since the start of the Israeli war on Oct. 7, 2023, the statement said.

Israel has continued its genocidal war on Gaza, which has killed more than 46,600 people, most of them women and children, since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





















