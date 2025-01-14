Head of International Committee of Red Cross visits Gaza to meet Palestinians

The president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) crossed into the Gaza Strip on Monday to assess the humanitarian consequences of Israel's ongoing hostilities.

Mirjana Spoljaric visited al-Naja displacement camp and met with displaced Palestinians, who told her about the "devastating reality" of being a civilian in Gaza, according to an ICRC statement.

She also met with patients and staff at the Red Cross field hospital, it said.

Spoljaric arrived in Tel Aviv on Sunday for a visit to Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories, including Gaza and the West Bank.

During her five-day visit, she will engage directly with those suffering from the humanitarian consequences of the conflict.





