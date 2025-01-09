OVER 52,000 SYRIANS RETURN TO THEIR HOMELAND SINCE ASSAD REGIMES DOWNFALL LAST MONTH

Over 52,000 Syrians return to their homeland since Assad regime's downfall last month

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced Thursday that 52,622 Syrians in Türkiye returned to their homeland in the last month following the fall of the Baath regime.

Speaking at the Cilvegozu Border Gate in Reyhanli district of Hatay province in southern Türkiye, Yerlikaya said there are 2,888,876 Syrians currently residing in Türkiye.

"Before Syria gained its freedom, an average of 11,063 Syrians returned monthly during the first 11 months of 2024 through voluntary, safe, dignified, and orderly returns," Yerlikaya said at a press briefing.

"Since Syria gained its freedom on Dec. 8, expected developments occurred. … In the last month, 52,622 Syrians returned to their country," he added.

Among these, there were 9,729 families, totaling 41,437 people, and the remaining 11,185 Syrians consist of individuals returning alone, Yerlikaya said, providing details about the returns.

"The number of voluntary, safe, dignified and orderly returns since 2017 has reached 792,625," he added.

The Cilvegozu Border Gate is one of the main crossing points between Türkiye and Syria.









