Syria on Wednesday welcomed the recent exemptions and exceptions announced by the US regarding economic sanctions on Damascus, calling for their full removal to support recovery and stability in the war-torn country.

"We welcome the exemptions and exceptions concerning the economic sanctions imposed on Syria, as announced by the US administration," said a statement by the Syrian Foreign Ministry on X.

On Monday, the US Department of the Treasury announced a six-month easing of sanctions on Syria to facilitate the continuation of essential services in the country.

The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued a general license allowing relief organizations and businesses to provide essential services, such as electricity, water, and sanitation in Syria without requiring case-by-case approvals.

The license also permits transactions supporting the sale, supply, storage, or donation of energy resources—including petroleum, natural gas, and electricity—within Syria.

Additionally, it authorizes transactions needed for non-commercial personal remittances to Syria, including those processed through the Central Bank of Syria.

This US decision follows years of sanctions imposed in response to the ousted Syrian regime's actions, which the opposition and international community cite as the primary reason for the original sanctions.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party's decades-long regime.

The takeover came after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham fighters captured key cities in a lightning offensive that lasted less than two weeks.

A new administration led by Ahmed al-Sharaa has now taken control of the country.





















