Iraqi prime minister visits Tehran for talks with Iranian officials

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani arrived in Tehran on Wednesday on an official visit for talks with Iranian officials.

Sudani was welcomed upon arrival by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and offered an official reception at the Saadabad Palace in Tehran.

According to a statement by Sudani's office, the prime minister will discuss bilateral relations and regional developments with Iranian officials.

The visit comes following the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria last month and amid Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which has killed almost 46,000 people, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023.



